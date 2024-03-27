Gaza War | NOW: Israel introduced facial recognition program in Gaza

According to The New York Times' sources, the facial recognition program is intended for mass surveillance of Gazans.

Israel has implemented an extensive facial recognition program in Gaza, a US newspaper The New York Times (NYT) reports on Wednesday.

The facial recognition program collects a visual database of Palestinian faces without their knowledge and consent, Israeli intelligence officials, military officials and soldiers told NYT.

The goal is to practice mass surveillance in the area.

Facial recognition technology was initially used in Gaza to locate hostages. The ground operation program initiated by Israel has been increasingly used to find individuals associated with Hamas or other armed groups.

According to one official interviewed by NYT, the technology has sometimes mistaken civilians for wanted Hamas gunmen.

Before During the ongoing war, Israel gathered intelligence from Gaza through wiretapping, interrogation of prisoners, drone footage, private social media accounts, and hacking into telecommunications systems.

According to NYT's information, Israel has been using a facial recognition program in Gaza since the end of last year. Israeli soldiers participating in the ground operation are equipped with cameras. Face-scanning cameras have also been installed at checkpoints set up along major roads through which Gazans pass to escape the fighting.

A researcher from the human rights organization Amnesty International interviewed by NYT by Matt Mahmoud according to the facial recognition program used by Israel is a cause for concern because it could lead to the complete dehumanization of Palestinians.

Dehumanization means denying humanity.

Mahmoudi is also concerned that Israeli soldiers do not question the technology, even though the technology makes mistakes.

Amenestyn report from May last year says that Israel has also used the facial recognition program in the West Bank in Hebron and East Jerusalem.

The program aims to monitor Palestinians and automate harsh restrictions on their freedom of movement, Amnesty's report states.