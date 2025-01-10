The two arrested for the death of a minor under 17 years of age in a high school in Gerena are admitted to prison without bail

The Court of Instruction number 2 of Seville, on duty, has decreed this Friday, at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, the entry into provisional prison, communicated and without bail of the two young people arrested for the fatal stabbing of a minor under 17 years of age , a resident of Aznalcóllar, at the exit of the institute where he studied, in the Sevillian municipality of Gerena, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA).

The judge attributes an alleged crime of intentional homicide to them. During his court appearance, one of the detainees – 19 years old – gave a statement, while the other arrested man took advantage of his constitutional right not to testify. The case corresponds to the Investigative Court number 18 of Seville because it was on incident duty when the events occurred.

From 112 a notification was received around 2:35 p.m. last Wednesday regarding a young man who needed urgent medical assistance, having been attacked and being unconscious in the vicinity of the Gerena institute, a 061 helicopter and crews were mobilized. the Local Police and the Civil Guard.

The fatal attack originated in the area near the educational center, where the buses park, just after classes ended and the educational community left the institute. The young man, in fact, was preparing to get on the bus bound for his home in Aznalcóllar.

The chief sub-inspector of the Gerena Local Police, Francisco Benítez, has confirmed in this regard that a team from this body together with agents from the Civil Guard found the knife used in the crime on a street in the town, especially weighing the role of eyewitnesses to identify the alleged perpetrator of the crime.

Previous threats

The Government delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernández, has connected this event with reasons of a sentimental nature and a voice recording has emerged that the detainee supposedly addressed to the victim via mobile phone, with serious threats for aspects such as those mentioned by Fernández.

The mayor of Aznalcóllar, Juan José Fernández, has expressed his desire for the Civil Guard and the Justice Department to “clarify” the crime, criticizing the judicial system because, as he has pointed out, the alleged perpetrator of the crime had “several complaints, encounters with relatives” of the deceased and a criminal “history”, as well as pending “trials” and aspects related to the “illicit possession of weapons”.

“I couldn’t be loose”

“Justice should have taken part in due course. He could not be free to do what he has done,” he asserted, considering that in this case a situation of “neglect” has weighed when Justice “allowed” the alleged perpetrator of the crime to be free or without precautionary measures. before committing these acts for which he has been arrested.

In any case, both Aznalcóllar and Gerena have declared official mourning for the crime, with the mayors of both towns confirming the “consternation” that weighs on account of this serious event. The victim’s family, for their part, has demanded “respect” and that citizens not incur in “conjectures” or “morbidity”, with the funeral being held this Wednesday afternoon in memory of Aarón, the victim of the crime.