Last Tuesday, a member of the Naval Guard killed two Jewish visitors and two policemen at the synagogue on the island of Djerba, before he was shot dead. He had earlier killed one of his colleagues at a Navy facility.

Saeed last week accused what he described as “criminals” of seeking to harm the country’s tourism sector.

On Wednesday, the Tunisian president met with the chief Jewish rabbinic, Christian archbishop, and the Grand Mufti of Tunisia, and said that his reception of the clergy was a “historic message” of coexistence and tolerance.

Reuters quoted Qais Saeed as saying in the meeting, part of which was broadcast in the media, “We will provide you with security in your temples. Live in security in peace, and we will provide you with all security conditions.”

The two Jews killed in the attack, which occurred during an annual religious ceremony, were cousins, one of whom was French of Tunisian origin and the other an Israeli of Tunisian origin, according to Reuters.

“The president reassured us and gave us guarantees that what happened recently will not happen again,” said Chief Rabbi Haim Bitan.