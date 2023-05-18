Several times during the race he shook his head. Carlo Ancelotti, this time, was unable to straighten the match. Manchester City are too strong. On the other hand, his Real Madrid appeared helpless, beaten 4-0 at the Etihad stadium after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. City in Istanbul. And with his usual intellectual honesty, the Emilian analyzes: “They played better than us and deserved to go to the final.”

no drama

—

Then he removes the feeling of defeat: “There was no short circuit, they simply pressed us high and continued to do so. Maybe in the second half we could have managed some balls better. We are about to lose in the semifinal against such a strong team. At the beginning we had some problems, then we could manage some balls better, but there was no psychological decline”. And on the future, to those who asked him if he spoke to the owner of the real, he replies: “We spoke with Florentino Perez. He came to greet the team in the locker room. This defeat will help us to be better next year. We are Real Madrid and we will try again. We’ve had a great season so far, however it’s not a drama, it happens in sport”.