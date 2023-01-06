Without giving specific reasons, the presidency announced in a brief statement, “The termination of the duties of the Minister of Trade and Export Development, Fadila Al-Rabihi bin Hamza.”“.

Rabhi bin Hamza, who was appointed Minister of Trade and Export Development in November 2021, is the first member of Naglaa Boden’s government to be dismissed by Saeed..

Likewise, Saeed decided to “end the duties of the governor of Sfax, Fakher Al-Fakhfakh,” whom he had appointed in June 2022..

Sfax, a large industrial city in central-eastern Tunisia with a population of one million, has been witnessing demonstrations since 2021 against the accumulation of waste in the streets and sidewalks, which threatens public health..

Tunisia was subjected to a new shock with the war in Ukraine, which led to an increase in the prices of grain and oil, which it imports in large quantities..

The political and financial crises in recent months have led to a shortage of some basic products, milk, sugar, rice and coffee, and a decline in purchasing power due to accelerating inflation (about 10% in a year in December)..