Federal President Manfredi returns to the Egonu case, shedding some clarity on the accusations of racism made by the player, on the climate inside the national team and also on the future of the Italian champion. “After the match against Brazil, the player was attacked on social networks by some idiot with racist posts – reveals the federal number one -. She hadn’t told us any of this, otherwise we would have intervened. Problems with the team? from a technical point of view I would say no, the girls left each other crying, but in 6 months of living together and retreat, in every group and in all sports there can be problems. It’s normal. If there are we will have the way to deal with them Paola in the national team? The door is always open and God forbid, we are talking about an athlete who has a blue shirt tattooed on her skin. Now, after such a long and hot event, many things can be said. Now, however, let’s calm down everyone, the next call is in April 2023 and I have no reason to think that you will not be there: among other things, volleyball promotes full integration, other than racism “.

A clear message therefore: the national team remains the home of Paola Egonu. The words of the president of Federvolley come after 48 hours of media storm. “You can’t understand, this is the last match in the national team. They also asked me why I’m Italian. I’m tired.” This sentence, pronounced by Paola Egonu to her agent Marco Raguzzoni a few minutes after winning the bronze medal at the Dutch World Cup, keeps us apprehensive for a few hours, leaves some doubts and some dark corners (not everything has been said and not everything has been explained), despite the fact that the same agent and the athlete in the various subsequent interviews have declassified the hypothesis of a case of racism. Then Paola in the evening, on Rai microphones, changes her version again, stating that after the defeat with Brazil she has received insults and criticisms. “There are those who say I don’t deserve the national team – he said -: my dream, on the other hand, is to be on the podium with this team. Right now what I feel is that I need to take a step back, I hope in a few months. to reconsider, because we still have a lot to do with this national team. I’ll let you know in January. I haven’t talked about this decision with the Federation. ” From the hot farewell, to a sudden reopening by the player, to the revelation of Manfredi: the racist attacks have arrived via social media and for Paola the door of the national team is always open.