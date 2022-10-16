The national leader of the PAN, Marko Corteswarned this Sunday that Hard times are coming for Mexico because the economy is not growing, inflation has almost reached two digits, the products of the basic basket are rising and the purchasing power of families is being affected, so It is time for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to take things seriously.

There is a low expectation of growth for the country, as national and international organizations agree, said the leader of National Action (PAN).

Cortés also described as bad signs that in the midst of complaints from the United States and Canada for non-compliance with the TMEC, the government changes officials who had a leading role in these negotiations, starting with the Secretary of the Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, and a week later , Luz María de la Mora, who held the Undersecretary of Foreign Trade.

The president’s attempt to curb inflation, convening a small group of businessmen for a supposed agreement against the famine, which would reduce the price of products in the basic basket, was a failed solution, since the price of food continues to rise , he pointed out.

It is time for AMLO to take himself seriously

“Given the combination of stagnation with inflation, it is time for the president to take things seriously instead of making jokes and putting Chico Ché songs in his morning propaganda,” said Cortés.

“The president is lying and the economic policy of the current administration runs counter to the welfare of Mexicans. He presumes good figures in the economy, job recovery, security, to name a few issues, but his claims are false and misleading “.

The president of the PAN pointed out that wrong action being taken not only in the economic sphere, but in education, health, and energy.

The government is going the wrong way and is affecting all Mexicans, the albiazul leader stressed.

Marko Cortes pointed out that despite the efforts of the Bank of Mexico, the country already registers the highest inflation of the last 22 yearsand the consequence is the increase in the price of products and services and the loss of purchasing power of families.

He stressed that according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the general increase in prices as of September was 8.76 percent; the price of products from the basic basket rose, affecting the pockets of Mexican families.

Also, the kilo of tortillastaple food for all Mexicans, today it exceeds 20 pesossaid the panista.

He stated that the economic package that is about to be discussed in Congress is based on unrealistic bases, since it is based on an expectation of growth of 3 percent for 2023, which has already been ruled out by national and international institutions, since the forecast is that it will be less than one percent.