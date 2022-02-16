Israeli media said that a 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck the north of the country, on Wednesday morning, with its epicenter in the Jordan Valley near the Sea of ​​Galilee.

No injuries or damage were reported, however, sirens sounded in the areas of Beit Shean, Tiberias, Afula and the Jalboa area, according to Israeli media.

She said that another earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.5, hit the area last night.

For its part, the official Palestinian news agency “Wafa” reported that an earthquake occurred last night, and was felt by residents of the northern West Bank.

The focus of the earthquake is located on the fault system of the Dead Sea. This part of the fault system is characterized by the shallow depth of the seismic foci, i.e. less than 40 km. This part witnessed increased seismic activity during the previous period despite its weak seismic activity compared to the rest of the parts of the Dead Sea fault system.

In Jordan, the residents of the city of Irbid, in the north of the Kingdom, felt seismic activity.

And the “Ammon News” website, quoting the Jordanian seismological observatory, said that 6 earthquakes were recorded until Wednesday morning, centered south of Lake Tiberias.