Jealous of the attention her mom paid to her injured brother, the little dog Mabel demanded that she get some too.

The little dog Mabel, beautiful and very sweet, she has always led the life that every puppy should lead. A life full of love and pampering of an extraordinary family. But something has broken, so to speak, since three years ago little Milo, her new furry brother, arrived in the house.

Mabel has always been a lot spoiled. She has always enjoyed large doses of pampering, extra portions of food, and long walks in the fresh air. All of this inevitably led her to become a little bit spoiled.

Some small problems arose when, about three years ago, the mother and father of the dog decided it was the right time to expand their family. So they adopted the little one Miloa little pepper dog, very lively and sweet.

Anyone who has two or more children knows this well. There jealousy, when it comes to sharing the love of mom and dad, it always reigns supreme. And the speech is equally valid when we are not talking about children, but about puppies.

They regard the whole house as their territoryso when they suddenly find themselves having to share everything with a stranger, it is possible that they feel forgotten and therefore try to capture the attention of the owners in all ways.

Mabel also wants the bandage that Milo has

A few days ago a episode which gives a very good idea of ​​how jealous the dog is of her brother, despite the fact that she loves him very much now.

The two were with their mom making one walkwhen the woman saw spots of blood to the ground. Scared, she looked good and realized she came from one of Milo’s paws.

She rushed him to the vet, who calmed him down by telling her it was just a scratch and that it would be healed in a few days and with bandages.

Back home, the woman immediately called Milo to change her patches, but at that moment someone got in the way. It was really Mabel.

She, seeing that her mother was paying too much attention to her brother, lay on her side with one intention: to have a bandage all to yourself.

A scene exhilarating which has obviously gone viral around the world.