Taylor Swift or Billie Eilish practice it. Although it is a hybrid discipline that appeared on the scene in the United States in the 60s, pickleball is a curious mix between sports such as tennis, paddle tennis (absolutely fashionable in Spain), badminton and even ping pong. Very easy to practice, it has a thousand resources for those who are already experts. That is, it is a physical activity that adapts to all levels in the best way, while improving coordination and physical fitness.

Pickleball opens the range so much in terms of its execution, that it can be practiced in individual mode, and also in teams; for beginners or experienced players; indoors or outdoors (given the small dimensions it requires). Now, almost 60 years after being ‘invented’, it is once again on the front line, to the point that it promises to be the fashionable sport of the coming years.

Pickleball, after the success of paddle tennis

Pickleball is hot on the heels of paddle tennis, a discipline that has triumphed in Spain. Seville City Council

Pickleball crossed the American borders and is beginning to be a sport in high demand in Europewhich makes it begin to appear in Spain. Its numerous points in common with paddle tennis, already firmly integrated into sports practice in Spain, make this competitive exercise an attractive activity also for thousands of racket fans.

As explained from the Spanish Pickleball AssociationIn the early years this discipline was practiced as a family, using the backyards of the houses, since it does not require large facilities. In recent years, pickleball is considered the sport with the highest growth rateadding the installations in Spain year by year.





What is needed to practice pickleball

Practicing pickleball only requires a paddle, a perforated ball, a small court, and a net. Getty Images

The practice of this sport has very low costs, firstly because it hardly requires a small, smooth, hard surface (which occupies a quarter of a tennis court), and a net (in many cases portable). That, and a rigid shovel with a smooth surface of small dimensions (never more than 60 x 43 centimeters). The ball is perforated plastic and measures 7 centimeters in diameter.

Experts in this discipline assure that it is a sport easy to learn and very entertainingcapable of adapting to the level of each player and being equally motivating, both for beginners and experienced players. In each match, long and fast rallies take place in which the players’ experience will determine the intensity and pace.





How do you play pickleball?

Pickleball courts at the Gallur Sports Center in Madrid. EUROPA PRESS

This racket discipline can be played by the majority of society, from retirees to childrenso it is an inclusive sport, and its rules are very easy to learn. The most notable are the double dribble and the game in the non-volley zone. In the first, the server or his partner is obliged to let the ball bounce before returning the rest to his opponent.

Another important rule refers to the area that covers a distance of 2.13m from the net, within which, even stepping on the line that delimits it, a volley cannot be made. Yes, it is allowed to play inside or enter to return a ball that has previously been bounced. A notable difference from other racket sports is that can only score points the player to the couple he is serving (like volleyball).





Health benefits of playing pickleball

Pickleball, like paddle tennis, works on coordination and improves cardiovascular health. Pixabay/IGfotojonas

The World Health Organization has established in 150 minutes of exercise a week the ideal number, and this sport that is beginning to be very fashionable in Spain is an excellent way to socialize, have fun and cover a large part of that health recommendation.

In a similar way to paddle tennis, pickleball considerably improves the coordination of those who practice it, since the track is small and the movements fasteven more so when playing in teams. Although this sport does not develop excessive muscles, all experts consider that it can improve cardiovascular health as long as it is practiced at least three times a week.

Another of its great benefits is that it can improve agility (physical and mental) by requiring quick decisions and strikes, and also coordination, especially necessary as we age and deteriorate. Sports doctor Matthew Anastasia, from the Mayo Clinic, believes that “pickleball is an exercise that works the entire body, improving and strengthening cardiovascular endurance, while helping to lose weight and improve balance and coordination.”

The expert concludes: “it also offers a great opportunity for socialization, reducing stress and providing obvious benefits for mental health”.

