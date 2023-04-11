The Tax Agency has given the go-ahead to the new 2022 Income campaign on Tuesday. An exercise marked by the impact of inflation on personal income tax and for which many taxpayers have preferred to get up early to comply with the tax: at ten In the morning, 470,000 declarations had already been filed. That is, 1,500 per minute.

Soledad Fernández Doctor, general director of the agency under the Ministry of Finance, explained that this year 22.89 million declarations are expected to be received by June 30, 3.4% more than the 22.14 million registered in 2022, with a sharp increase in those submitted via the Internet.

The Tax Agency estimates that, of this total, 13.6 million statements give the right to a refund, 60% of the total, for an estimated amount of 9,946 million euros. The figure implies a decrease of 2% compared to the previous year.

On the other hand, it is expected that close to 7.65 million taxpayers have declarations to be paid, amounting to 16,448 million euros, 5.6% more than the 10,194 million euros of the previous campaign.

Fernández Doctor ruled out that the increase in expected income is due to the effect of inflation on personal income tax. «Probably the increase in income is motivated by the increase in income from movable capital, higher profits from companies and greater growth in real estate activities that have caused higher income«. The director of the Tax Agency also clarifies that there are other factors such as work income and professional activities subject to fixed rates “which on many occasions has meant a declaration to be entered.”

Regarding the Heritage campaign, the Treasury expects a 3.7% decrease in total income to 1,287 million euros for a total of 223,354 declarations, also 3% lower.

Notices for cryptos, rentals and income abroad



The institution has explained that this year they have strengthened their notices to taxpayers in three fundamental fields, the same as last year: cryptocurrencies, income in other countries and real estate rental. In total, notices have been sent to 1,796 million taxpayers.

The rapid growth of investors in cryptocurrencies stands out. In the previous campaign, notices were sent to some 233,000 around these dates, from 14,800 in the previous one. This year, a total of 328,000 notices for virtual currencies have already been launched, which will have their own box in the declaration. “The number has increased because the information we have has expanded,” they indicate from the Tax Agency.

The Treasury will also notify 807,000 taxpayers that it knows have income abroad (pension or otherwise). A figure that has been decreasing from the 856,000 ‘alerts’ launched at the start of the campaign last year. The previous one exceeded 960,000.

Also noteworthy are the 661,000 notices to taxpayers for holding real estate for rent, compared to 713,000 last year. “In the case of tourist leases, they have already been incorporated into the tax data, because it already reaches us through the 179 model,” they clarify from the Tax Agency.

The Tax Agency also expects a notable increase in notices due to the extension of the maternity deduction for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, one of the main novelties of this campaign.

This deduction will be reflected in the 2022 Web Income, although there will be specific boxes for the years 2020 and 2021. In principle, the data would already appear in the same draft, although taxpayers must determine if this is the case to modify it if not.

The Tax Agency will also send notices for those cases in which there is insufficient information, with the idea that on April 17 those boxes will already appear “self-filled” to present the income statement. In other words, they advise potential beneficiaries, some 80,000 people, to wait until that date to apply that extended deduction.

This year, the Tax Agency has also included a specific section for those over 65 years of age in the Income Campaign space on the website, with general information and a 2022 Personal Income Tax brochure with the regulations that may affect this group, in addition of a specific manual to expand this documentation.

Another of the great innovations in this campaign is the incorporation of a virtual assistant to resolve taxpayer doubts, reinforcing the Income ‘Informer’ itself. Both services have direct access in the Income Campaign section of the Agency’s website and will be accessible all year along with the other virtual assistance tools.

