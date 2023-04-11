His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, issued Emiri Decree No. (4) of 2023 regarding the transfer and appointment of the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

The decree stipulated that Mr. Humaid Rashid Humaid Al Shamsi be transferred from the position of Director General of the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department to the position of Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

The decree shall come into effect from the date of its signing and shall be published in the Official Gazette.