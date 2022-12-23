“My son is crazy, he’s brutalized, had been in prison for a year. He is a silent person, who does not live like everyone else”. The father of the Paris attacker, quoted by M6, is desperate and incredulous.

Released from prison eleven days ago, the man arrested today was welcomed into the house by his elderly parents, 93 and 91 years old. “Last night he played Scrabble with his mother, she went well. She was happy, too. We said to ourselves, ‘she’ll get back on track’“, tells.

Then the news of the shooting broke, he explains, and the mother started shaking and screamed: “No, it’s started again!”.