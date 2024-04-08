The transfer market will be busy for Pachuca

Pachuca's semester is being brilliant, the club after completely cleaning up the Liga MX champion team at the time, has moved in the market for excellent signings, for example Idrissi and Rondón, two guys with European experience who have performed within of the countryside as elite figures at the local level.
It is worth noting that once again the club's basic forces have exploded and Guillermo Almada filled his squad with youth players to form a competitive team.
Although there are several names on the squad who are doing an outstanding job, there are three players who are shining above the rest, Erick Sánchez, the captain without an armband of the gopher school and the aforementioned Idrissi and Rondón, assistant and scorer. These three footballers have a lot of market inside and outside of Mexico and Pachuca, as always, is willing to sell, as long as their expected financial goals are met.
Between 20 and 30 million euros await Grupo Pachuca for its stars, Erick Sánchez already has a price set at 12 million dollars for Liga MX teams, Idrissi set at 10 million dollars and Rondón who could be in a limit of 8 million taking into account that he is a veteran of around 35 years. Taking into account that the three players were free for Tuzos, the first trained in the youth system and the others signed from free agency, the business is good no matter how you look at it.
