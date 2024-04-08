The actor Jonathan Majors, performer of twenty series and films and tried by a jury at the end of last year for mistreatment of his girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has finally been sentenced. The 34-year-old Californian performer has received a 52-week sentence by the Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York. However, he will not have to serve in prison, but will spend a year on provisional release, which he will serve in California. He will also have to enroll in a sexist violence reintegration program.

A six-person jury heard both Majors and Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer, in court last year, and on December 18 found the actor guilty of assaulting and harassing her; Furthermore, he was acquitted of charges of aggravated assault and harassment in a separate case. In addition, in mid-March Jabbari sued him again in Manhattan for defamation, assault and emotional distress, and for continuing “a pattern of abuse,” stating that he once slammed her head against a marble floor, that he tried to strangle her and that He threatened to kill her.

After hearing the sentence in December, the famous fantasy company Marvel, a subsidiary of Walt Disney, decided to fire him. After studying acting at Yale, Majors had played several of his latest characters, such as Kang the Conqueror in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or Victor Timely in the recent second season of Loki. His role as Atticus Freeman in the fantasy series Lovecraft Territory It earned him a nomination for the Critics Choice Awards and another for the Emmys in 2021.

Shortly before the sentence was read, Jabbari claimed to have experienced “extreme physical and emotional pain” from the “abusive hands” of his ex-partner, who over time had become “someone different” and she, too, into a “smaller, scared and vulnerable” woman: “I have seen his anger, he has no control over it,” Jabbari said. The prosecutor has also claimed that Majors' violence against Jabbari was “the culmination of a year of abuse” and that he had “a complete lack of remorse.” The actor's lawyer has defended his innocence to the end and has assured that he is “determined to continue growing and being a better person.” She has also announced that they will appeal the sentence.

It all started just over a year ago, last March, when Jabbari sued Majors for sexist violence and the police came to arrest him. The lawsuit came just days after the arrival at Sundance of Majors' first film as a producer, called Magazine Dreams, in which he played bodybuilder Killian Maddox and which received very good reviews. The production company Searchlight Pictures decided to cancel its premiere.

The couple had met in 2021, during the filming of Ant Man and the Wasp, from Marvel. The dancer accused the actor of having hit her on the forehead with his open hand in the back seat of a car, of having twisted her arm behind her back and of squeezing a finger on her hand until it was fractured when she tried to look at her cell phone because he had received a message from another woman.

Actor Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, arrive at the courthouse in Manhattan, New York, on April 8, 2024 to hear the sentence against Majors. John Nacion (Getty Images)

The trial lasted two weeks (where he came, every day, with a Bible and hand in hand with his new girlfriend, Meagan Good, another actress) and in it the prosecutors showed evidence to demonstrate the “manipulative and cruel” behavior of the interpreter, such as messages where he asked her not to go to the hospital to be treated for a head injury for fear of the questions doctors might ask (“It could lead to an investigation, even if you lie and they suspect something”); She decided not to go to a medical center.

In the same conversation, he threatens to commit suicide. The dancer's lawyers also showed an audio from 2022 where Majors scolded Jabbari for arriving at his house drunk one day, and demanded that she behave like the wives of “a great man”, as he defined himself, like Martin Luther. King or former President Barack Obama: “The woman who supports me, who I support, must be a great woman and make sacrifices.”

Majors' first arrest came after one night in which Jabbari invited a group of strangers for drinks at a nightclub (according to Majors' lawyer with the actor's credit card and “trying to get revenge on the man he was with). angry”), and when she appeared unconscious the next morning in a closet. He called the police, who arrested him and released him shortly after with a restraining order.

The newspaper The New York Times collected, after the December verdict, the testimonies of two other women who had dated the interpreter between 2013 and 2019 and who described him as controlling, threatening and who made them isolate themselves from their friends and their professional goals. He denied it. Also several colleagues Lovecraft Territory They have assured that he had frequent confrontations with his female colleagues.