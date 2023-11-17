Ballet coach Bakhturina advised doing crunches for beautiful posture

Coach Akulina Bakhturina recommended a set of ballet exercises for beautiful posture. Her words lead “Sport Express”.

Bakhturina recommended starting with crunches: stand up straight, fold your arms in front of you, as if on a desk, then turn your body in different directions, keeping your feet in place. She also advised doing spinal stretching. Starting position – feet hip-width apart, arms and shoulders down. Start stretching the top of your head up, maintain this position for 30-40 seconds, then relax briefly and repeat the exercise by raising your arms up.

Next, Bakhturina suggested bending the body forward. Starting position – arms extended upward, shoulders down, neck straight, stomach tucked, legs and pelvis tense. After this, slowly, for eight counts, you need to tilt your body and return to the starting position. After four to eight repetitions, briefly hold the tilt.

The next two exercises are performed from a lying position. The first of them is a boat. Bakhturina advised first to raise the body and arms alternately, then the body and both arms at the same time. You can also raise your arms and legs at the same time.

The final exercise that the trainer suggested to do is aimed at opening the thoracic region. To perform this you will need a gymnastic roll or a rolled up towel. “Lower your head and back to the floor, place the roll under your shoulder blades. Bend your arms at an angle of 90 degrees and lie in this position for about a minute, breathing calmly and measuredly,” Bakhturina described the technique.

