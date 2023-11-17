Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal gave an encore in Race 2 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, which closed its doors for the 2023 season under the pale Vallelunga sun.

For the WTR team comes another one-two at an absolute level led by the champion pair of the PRO Class, who preceded their teammate Ryan Norman under the checkered flag, who initially took the lead after the start, but then found himself back on square honor at the end of the round of pit stops.

Taurino/Petersson’s efforts to at least get into the fight for second position were of no avail, with the TR3 Racing pair having to settle for the third step of the podium, leaving Jake Walker (Forty7 Motorsport) empty-handed, capable of gain fourth place after the stops.

Following we find a large number of competitors in the PRO/AM Class, won in a comeback by Reger/Chandrasoma with the TPC Racing Huracan thanks to an excellent strategy and pace that led them to overtake a series of rivals.

Great recovery also for Perkins/Stacy (WTR), who came second in the category, even recovering from 17th to 6th place overall, while the podium was completed at the last minute by Miller/Mussler (Forty7 Motorsport), who climbed ahead of McDonald/Liddy (USRT ) who initially commanded the lot and then lost ground.

The Top10 includes the Flying Lizard drivers, Nemschoff/Miller and Lee/Stewart, followed by their companions Bellomo/Van Overbeek and Guy Cosmo, who unleashed himself in the second part of the race.

In Class AM, victory without major worries for David Staab, PPM representative who beat his colleague Rob Walker and Madsen/Atapattu of Ansa Motorsport, in difficulty at the end.

In the Lamborghini Cup Class, Graham Doyle (WTR) triumphed, followed at a safe distance by Mark Wilgus and Ofir Levy (USRT).