Coach Yurkova recommends side bends on one leg to develop coordination

Coach Anastasia Yurkova named the best exercises for developing coordination. Her words are quoted by the magazine Shape.

The specialist advised doing side bends on one leg while standing and a similar movement with emphasis on the knee. “Extend your right leg to the right, tilting your body to the left and resting your left palm on the floor, with your right arm pointing up,” Yurkova explained, noting that it is important to avoid back-and-forth movements.

Another useful exercise, according to the specialist, is called “good morning.” To do this, you need to raise your right arm while standing (leave your left hand on your belt) and transfer your body weight to your right leg. Balancing on your right leg, slowly lean forward, return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. A similar movement is also performed with emphasis on the knee. In this case, the weight is transferred not only to the right leg, but also to the left hand, standing flat on the floor.

The fifth exercise is V-stabilization. “Sit on the floor, back straight, stomach tense. Lift your legs off the floor and hold them suspended, the angle between the body and the thigh is more than 90 degrees, your arms are extended in front of you,” Yurkova explained. She added that in this position, you also need to move your arms up and down while maintaining balance.

Earlier, PrimaMedia journalists called an exercise that invigorates the whole day. It is noted that doing the plank for just 60 seconds every morning helps activate muscles throughout the body, including the abs, back, buttocks and legs.