Israel criticized the governments of Bolivia, Chile and Colombia for measures they took in “protest” against the offensive that the Jewish State is carrying out in the Gaza Strip in response to attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on Israeli territory.

On Tuesday (31), alleging that Israel commits “crimes against humanity” in its offensive in Gaza, Bolivia cut diplomatic relations with the Jewish State.

The governments of Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to Israel, as they also disagreed with the response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

“The Bolivian government’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Israel is a surrender to terrorism and the regime of the ayatollahs in Iran. By adopting this measure, the Bolivian government aligns itself with the terrorist organization Hamas,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel in a statement.

In turn, Hamas, which de facto governs the Gaza Strip, celebrated Bolivia’s decision to break relations with Israel.

“We strongly commend the courageous stance taken by the Bolivian government to cut ties with the Zionist entity, which occurred in response to Israeli fascist aggression and the atrocious massacres committed every minute against our people in the already blockaded Gaza Strip,” the group stated. terrorist in a statement.

“We renew our call to Arab and Islamic countries, which have normalized their ties with the so-called Israel, to follow in Bolivia’s footsteps and cut all relations with this cruel entity,” Hamas added. Jordan announced this Tuesday (1st) the withdrawal of its ambassador to Israel, a measure that will be maintained until the end of the war.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs also commented on Colombia and Chile’s call for their ambassadors to return.

“Israel expects Colombia and Chile to support the right of a democratic country to protect its citizens and call for the immediate release of all those kidnapped, and not to align themselves with Venezuela and Iran in supporting Hamas terrorism,” he said. the folder.

Hamas praised the attitudes of Santiago and Bogotá. “We are grateful for the announcement by the republics of Chile and Colombia to withdraw their ambassadors from the Zionist entity, in protest against the aggressions and massacres committed by the Nazi-Zionist occupation in the Gaza Strip 25 days ago,” stated the group. (With EFE Agency)