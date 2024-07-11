“The idealization It takes place when a person considers another as a example of perfectionthat is to say, exaggerates his qualities and ignores his flaws“.

In other words, you are not seeing the person, but a idealized image of this, what can get away from reality.

Idealize people, political positions either groups, It is toxicNo matter how much we idealize, the damage is the same.

We cannot live kidnapped by the narrative managed by those who know how to say what we want to hear, to lead us to their idealizationalthough this narrative is fanciful, unreal.

It is vital to realize that these are only tools to dazzle and achieve objectives designed by the issuer of that narrative.

To idealize is to renounce our free will, our right to think for ourselves, it places us at the level of slaves of whatever or whomever we are idealizing.

Idealizing makes us sick, it prevents us from really moving forward in life.

He who lives idealizing, lives, to a certain extent, alienated, in an alternate reality, allows others to think for him, believes what others want him to believe, acts and even thinks as he is told.

However, human beings have, by nature, the tendency to idealize. It seems that we require models in order to live and we idealize those models. We see – as clarified in the previous definition – only the positive side of the idealized entity, with the risk of being disappointed when its real characteristics are discovered.

Let’s put our feet on the ground, because that is the only way we can transform it for the better.

Mexico demands a critical, thoughtful and active citizenry, an empowered citizenry willing to work together to overcome each of our deficiencies.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact to achieve synergy.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. July 11, 2024

More from the same author: