Barça formally requested this Tuesday the very precautionary measure before the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to ensure that Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor can be registered. It was done today since it is the first business day to do it. As it is a very precautionary matter, the body dependent on the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sports must process it urgently, but its intention is to request allegations from LaLiga and the Federation. This may slow down your resolution.

For its part, the Blaugrana club focuses on articles 130 and 141 of the General Regulations of the RFEF. The federative entity, after meeting its Monitoring Commission on January 3, decided not to grant licenses to Olmo and Pau Víctor based on the “literal interpretation” of said rule. However, the RFEF itself considers that the wording of this regulation can lead to error and opens the door to adapting the legislation in the future to these situations.

The culer entity defends that the spirit of the articles has nothing to do with the assumption that concerns them. For this reason, they point out that it was not the club that has canceled the license and registration of both players, and they remember that article 100.3 refers to these entities to register or cancel the players. The registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor was denied because it was considered that the documentation delivered by the club arrived late and was insufficient. This was validated on January 3, when the entity re-entered the 1:1 rule to balance its balance sheet with respect to the fair play financial.

In the event that the very precautionary measure was granted to Barcelona, ​​the solution would be temporary, since later the resolution could be negative. On the other hand, if the CSD also denied this avenue to the Barcelona entity, there would only be one last path left to follow: that of ordinary justice.

At the same time, Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor traveled yesterday with the rest of the Barça expedition to Saudi Arabia. Despite not being registered or having the federation card, they will be in training to continue with the group dynamics and will also be aware of what the CSD can resolve. If the precautionary measure were granted, they could be available to play in the Spanish Super Cup.