The derailment of a freight train in the city of East Palestine -in the northeast of the United States- caused an iwidespread fire and release of toxic fumes into the air, including vinyl chloride, a colorless gas used as a chemical weapon in World War I and considered a carcinogen by the US National Cancer Institute.

Nearly two weeks later, residents continue to demand answers as authorities clean up toxic substances that were released in the small Ohio town of East Palestine.

Three Ohio residents have filed a class action lawsuit against the Norfolk Southern Railroad for damages caused by the fire and the release of toxic material that affected both area residents and the area where the accident occurred.

The facts of the derailment

On the night of February 3, in the small town of East Palestine, in Ohio, United States, a loud explosion was heard followed by a smoke screen hundreds of meters high that rose above the houses.

The Norfolk Southern train, with approximately 150 cars, crashed while carrying cargo from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania.

This accident resulted in the 38 carriage derailmentwhich “started a fire that damaged 12 others,” the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement Tuesday.

Of the sections that derailed, 11 were carrying hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate and other chemicals, the NTSB said.

Residents, American citizens, environmental organizations and some political figures have called the event an environmental tragedy of great proportions.

Three days passed until February 6, a couple thousand people residing in the area had to be evacuated and they stayed away from home for several days due to the danger of gas leaks.

The accident occurred on February 3. Photo: Angelo Merendino / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

How has the situation been handled?

After evacuating the affected residents, the authorities began to controlled release of toxic content of the five wagons that contained the highly volatile substances.

The vinyl chloride content of five carriages is currently unstable and could explode

Federal, railway and environmental agents maintain that this strategy would be the best option, since in a controlled explosion these elements would be released into a territory already highly vulnerable due to the environmental tragedy.

Ohio’s governor called the decision “a choice of two bad choices.”

On the other hand, the disconnect between what some residents have denounced and the guarantees that the authorities continue to give has generated confusion and fear in the small town.

While the authorities already declare that it is safe to breathe in most urban areas of the town, several residents refuse to return to their homes, due to the fear of illnesses, dizziness and more affectations that the toxic smoke could generate.

Maura Todd, a resident recounted in an interview with the Washington Post that the smell reminds her of nail polish remover mixed with burnt tires.

Likewise, she maintains that the headaches and nausea that she and her relatives have experienced over the weekend remind them that the tragedy has not yet happened.

Meanwhile, a number of environmental and health experts have questioned whether the place is really safeand social media detectives have claimed that officials are not telling residents the whole story, despite frequent updates from government officials and anger at the rail company.

What is vinyl chloride and why is it so dangerous?

Vinyl Chloride is a colorless gas used in a variety of plastic products and packaging materials. When burned it can create phosgene, a highly toxic substance used as a chemical weapon in World War I.

Vinyl chloride is a substance considered a carcinogenic risk by the US National Cancer Institute.

The Norfolk Southern railway company warned that the operation could release “deadly if inhaled” vapors.

“The vinyl chloride contents of five railcars are currently unstable and could explode,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office said in a statement posted on its website.

Authorities also urged people residing outside the area to stay home as much as possible. They also announced “as a precaution” the closure of nearby schools.

The mandatory evacuation zone includes areas in both Ohio and Pennsylvania. Authorities asked about 2,000 residents to evacuate their homes.

No injuries or deaths were reported after about 50 railcars veered off the tracks near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

Authorities evacuated residents of the small Ohio town of East Palestine on February 6. Photo: Angelo Merendino / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

It is ‘safe’ to drink water, but they warn to be careful

This Wednesday, however, the governor of the state of Ohio informed the residents who live near the site of the derailment that it is “safe” to drink water, while the authorities investigate the possible environmental consequences of the accident.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine earlier told CNN that while the air quality in East Palestine was “safe,” it was better that the residents did not drink the water yet as a precaution.

“Yesterday afternoon we received a test of the water in the town and in the first well we tested the water was fine,” he said. However, he urged people to “use bottled water.” “Don’t risk it,” he said.

Late Wednesday, the official tweeted that new tests showed “no contaminants have been detected in the East Palestine municipal water system.”

Adamás adds that “with these test results, @OhioEPA is confident that municipal water is safe to drink.”

