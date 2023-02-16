“Crisis” Chiara Ferragni-Fedez: this is where they went on Valentine’s Day

Since the last evening of Sanremo, all they have been talking about is the chill that has fallen on the most glossy couple in Italy: the Ferragnez. And if Fedez’s social silence makes more noise than a bomb, the activity of his wife Chiara Ferragni does not go unnoticed, who instead often posts her on Instagram without ever filming or naming her husband.

The decisive day was certainly Valentine’s Day: everyone expected a photo together, a dedication, a romantic dinner. Nothing. But where were they? Over time, many hypotheses have been advanced. There are those who claim that the stolen photo in which they appear together was taken under the door of a lawyer.

Instead, he thought about dispelling the doubts Vanity Fair. According to the newspaper, the address where Fedez and Chiara were last seen together corresponds to that of a psychiatric and psychological treatment center, a group of associated doctors, as well as private tenants.

So no lawyers, contrary to some rumors circulating in the last few hours. It seems more likely that they went to couples therapy. Could they have been there for the filming of the new season of the Ferragnez, which had couple psychotherapy as the common thread of the narrative in the last few episodes of the series? It seems not, according to journalist Guia Soncini who launched the news of the stop to filming of season number 2 of The Ferragnez. The series dedicated to the family should have restarted in May, but it seems that everything has been postponed until after the summer.

From the site of the psychiatric and psychological treatment center, it emerges that the therapists are specialized in couple therapy, as well as in depressive and anxiety disorders, psychotics, personality disorders, abuse and addiction to substances and alcohol.