Given the immigration crisis that the United States is experiencing, some cities have decided to accept undocumented immigrants, providing them with security, accommodation and advice to regularize their immigration status. However, cases like New York have attracted attention because their mayor states that it is not possible to maintain the situation, which is why Other places have refused to become sanctuaries, such as a town in Colorado.

Monument, is a small town in Colorado that unanimously voted to declare itself a non-sanctuary city with the intention of preventing undocumented immigrants who arrive in the capital, Denver, from later moving to this place.

Regarding the position, Mitch LaKind, mayor of Monument, stated that it is not a decision made based on discrimination or because they are anti-immigrant, but because The place does not have the budget or the space to support undocumented immigrants. “There is no money set aside for the type of problems Denver is experiencing. We are fulfilling the fiduciary obligation we have to our residents,” he told the outlet. NewsNation.

He went on to say that The intent of the decision is simply to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of residents. in the city, ensuring that taxpayers' money is spent effectively.

Days before, the mayor declared Fox News that the immigration situation in the United States has reached such a point that the Biden administration should consider closing the border and carry out greater deportation efforts to prevent a greater number of undocumented immigrants from reaching the country.

The Border Patrol continues to monitor the arrival of immigrants. Photo: Instagram @borderpatrol

For Denver, this Colorado town does not want to receive undocumented immigrants

Monument uses Denver, also in Colorado, as an example. make the decision that you do not plan to accept the undocumented because this month the mayor's office assured that a critical point was being reached.

According to information from NewsNationDenver Mayor Mike Johnston has had to reallocate millions of dollars from the budget to address the immigration crisis that the city is experiencing. And it is worth remembering that immigrant families can stay in Denver shelters for forty-two days, after which time they have to look for accommodation in other cities. Many stay in the closest ones, and Monument is precisely one of them.

Based on the above, and to prevent undocumented immigrants from reaching the area, it is being warned that Monumen police officers will work to detain immigrants and move them to other places.