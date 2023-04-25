The team owned by the fund that also controls the Devil, and built with algorithms (including the coach), is in the French Cup final: the match against Nantes on Saturday
You expect PSG, maybe Marseille, but no. There will be another surprise competing for the French Cup against Nantes – who surprisingly won it a year ago already. That is Toulouse, newly promoted owned by the RedBird fund which already controls Milan, a shareholder of Liverpool, and which can still enjoy a final, pending the Champions League response between the Rossoneri and Inter.
