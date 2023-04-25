Rafael Moreno was a Colombian journalist who regularly exposed corruption and crime in his native Córdoba region, in the north of the country. On his Facebook page, Moreno tirelessly denounced embezzlement in public contracts and the illegal extraction of resources. On October 16, 2022, the reporter was shot to death in a store. Pascale Mariani, from France 24, traveled to the Córdoba region to follow in her footsteps as part of the Rafael de Forbidden Stories Project.

In Colombia, a country where the law of silence prevails, Moreno’s investigations were followed by more than 50,000 people on Facebook. But he also regularly received death threats. About six months ago, the journalist contacted the Paris-based investigative consortium Forbidden Stories, telling the group that he wanted their investigations of him to continue and to be published if anything happened to him. A few days later, on October 16, 2022, he was assassinated.

For six months, a group of 30 investigative journalists – including those from France 24 – joined forces to take over Moreno’s job, in accordance with his wishes. Our team traveled to his home region of Córdoba, which has witnessed decades of conflict, to learn more about the life, work and legacy of the slain journalist.

This report, part of the Rafael Project, is a tribute to all journalists who, like Moreno, are on the front lines of the fight against corruption and injustice, both in Colombia and elsewhere. The message is clear: killing the journalist will not kill the story.