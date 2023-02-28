The relationship between the Ministry of Sportwho presided over the expesista Maria Isabel Urrutia, and the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), it wasn’t the best.

Several frictions had already arisen, so Mindeportes made several decisions that did not go down well within the COC.

first assault

The first has to do with the Central American Sea and Beach Games, that were held from November 19 to 26 in Santa Marta.

The Ministry of Sports appointed as the operator of the jousts the Colombian Paralympic Committee, which is the entity in charge of everything related to Paralympic sport and not to the conventional one.

The foregoing generated a serious inconvenience, since the Games belong to the conventional and not Paralympic cycle.

Second round

The second great encounter happened when the Ministry of Sport gave the sports federations the autonomy to manage the budget of each one, in order to hire the coaches and follow up on the preparation processes of the selected ones, when the majority of they do not have the infrastructure to carry out this work, which was always in charge of the COC.

“In harmony with the above, on October 19, 2022, the event “United Sports Federations for the Pact with Nirideporte” took place, where this Minister of Sport through the Direction of Positioning and Sports Leadership, received requests related to “financial autonomy f budgetary strengthening, monitoring and control over the technical preparation of the national teams, and the empowerment of the Federations, in response to which, this ministry requested the Federations to support the projection and needs for the validity of 2023 ”, says the letter sent to the federations.

And he adds: “This allocation of resources is due to the government’s commitment to change to strengthen the development of the National Sports System, and thus continue positioning Colombia as a world power of life, where sport is one of the primary tools for the construction of the total peace that so much now our country”.

The COC was in charge of hiring the coaches and monitoring the athletes’ program with a view to success in the different competitions in which they were determined to compete.

“It should be clarified that it is of vital importance to have a budget directed at each of the specific lines, which will be agreed between the Federation and the Directorate of Positioning and Sports Leadership, according to the priorities of each Federation and in this way to be able to determine the events of preparation, participation, national calendar and special projects to be developed, among others, which will be worked on jointly”, the letter said.

At the end of the communication, Mindeporte left open the possibility of continuing with the previous model, but to date no federation has approached the COC.

“In this sense, the Federation may opt for the resources assigned for the current term to be delivered by the Ministry of ‘Sport to the Colombian Olympic Committee, and continue with the previous model; in which case, the Federation in charge must express this will through formal filing in the document management platform provided by the Ministry of Sports’ or by email [email protected] before January 18,” the letter argued. .



Sports