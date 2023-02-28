Lecce, in a press release, expresses its “regret” for the decision of the prefect of Milan to prohibit the sale of tickets for Sunday’s match against Inter to residents of Lecce and its province.

Sold out

—

For the San Siro appointment, the 4,361 away sector tickets had already been sold but, after the report of the analysis committee for the safety of sporting events (“danger of violent actions by fans”), the Milanese prefecture froze yellow and red fans. The Apulian club, in the notes, explains that it has taken action “within the limits permitted by current legislation, questioning the competent institutions and authorities” to protect its supporters. Lecce moved to “identify suitable measures that can reconcile the purposes of protecting public order and safety and, at the same time, the legitimate expectation of those who have been given the opportunity to buy access tickets for several weeks and plan the trip”.