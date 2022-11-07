On Sunday In a message from Adele to Paolo Bonolis moved everyone present in the studio and viewers at home, as well as the person concerned, surprised by the little girl’s words. The daughter videos, indeed, moves the presenter of so many hugely successful TV shows, she can’t hold back her tears.

In front of the video message of the daughter he had with his wife, Sonia BruganelliPaolo Bonolis on Domenica In could not help but be moved and proudly look towards the screen where the 13-year-old, usually reluctant to appear in public, has decided to speak to her dad.

Adele doesn’t like visibility and I didn’t expect it from her.

These are the words of the father moved in front of the clip that the 13-year-old girl sent to the production of Domenica In, which aired it while the TV host was present in the studio.

I am very happy with how your book is going and will read it with love. And I know that with the same love you will read mine when I can finish it.

Adele, in the video message, congratulates her father on the success achieved with his book “Deep night“, Which has been released in all bookstores, physical and online, in these days. The words moved Paolo Bonolis, who explains why:

She soon turns 15. I don’t know what she wants to be when she grows up. She goes to acting school and I wish her to find the path she likes best. I try to tell my children what a father has to say, which is what would be best for them, but then we are all different and the beauty of life is diversity. We certainly cannot change the character of a person to whom she has not even asked to come into the world. You are happy when you are who you are, not when you are what someone else wants.

Message from Adele to Paolo Bonolis: on Sunday In the father also talks about Silvia

Silvia is the eldest daughter of Paolo and Sonia: the 19-year-old had hypoxia during an operation as a child and today her motor and brain skills are compromised.