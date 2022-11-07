TV presenter Sobchak returned to Russia through a ground checkpoint in the Pskov region

Journalist and TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who left for Lithuania at the end of October amid a criminal case against her commercial director Kirill Sukhanov, was spotted crossing the border in the Pskov region. This is reported RIA News with reference to eyewitnesses.

“Blogger Ksenia Sobchak returned to Russia, eyewitnesses of her crossing the border in the Pskov region said,” the report says. The journalist, accompanied by her husband, crossed the Burachki checkpoint on the border with Latvia, the agency’s interlocutors specified.

One of the acquaintances of the TV presenter in a conversation with RBC confirmedthat Sobchak returned to Russia. The journalist herself has not yet commented on her return to Russia.

On October 26, it was reported that Kirill Sukhanov and Tatler editor-in-chief Arian Romanovsky were accused of extorting 11 million rubles from the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov. On the same day, it became known that the Tverskoy Court of Moscow arrested Sukhanov in a case of extortion and sent him to a pre-trial detention center until December 24. Sobchak called the accusations against her commercial director nonsense.

The TV presenter was planned to be interrogated, but she left the country. It was reported that Sobchak crossed the border with Belarus, where there is no passport control, and headed for Lithuania.