Messi received his eighth Ballon d’Or in Paris. And almost the title of the best of all time. At 36 years old, he has extended the distance with his closest pursuer, Cristiano Ronaldo, in three distinctions as best in the world. The Portuguese has five Ballon d’Ors at 38 years old.
Messi-Cristiano, Cristiano-Messi, the pairing that has dominated European football for the last fifteen years is taking its last breath. Now that both are enjoying football in minor leagues, outside of Europe, others will have to pick up their baton. Although with Messi and Cristiano you never know. The two best in history.
Both the Argentine and the Portuguese do not close the door on seeing each other in the 2026 World Cup. At the age of 41, Cristiano would play in the tournament that will be held in North America. For now, both continue scoring goals for their national team and being important. The Eurocup and the Copa América are on the horizon. Portugal and Argentina are great candidates for the final victory and a great role in the tournament would put them on the path to the prize again in autumn 2024…
Place of birth:
Age:
Height:
Debut:
Actual club:
Rosario, Argentina
36 years
1.70m
October 16, 2004
with Barcelona
Inter Miami (USA)
Place of birth:
Age:
Height:
Debut:
Actual club:
Funchal, Portugal
38 years
1.87m
August 14, 2002
with Sporting P.
Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
In official competitions
Messi accumulates 43 titles
officers and Christian 34.
Champions
Spanish leagues
King’s Cups
Spanish Super Cups
European Super Cup
Club World Cup
French leagues
French Super Cup
League Cup
With the selection
world
America Cup
Sub 20 world
Gold at the Olympic Games
4
10
7
8
3
3
2
1
1
1
1
1
1
Champions
premier
FA Cup
League Cup
Community Shield
Spanish leagues
King’s Cups
Spain Supercup
European Super Cup
Club World Cup
Italian leagues
Italian Cup
Italian Super Cup
Arab Club Champions
Portuguese Super Cup
With the selection
Euro Cup
Nations League
5
3
1
2
1
2
2
2
3
5
2
1
2
1
1
1
1
Since the debut of
each.
Source: Getty/Own elaboration.
The battle to be the best continues in his fight to score more goals than the other. Cristiano Ronaldo dominates in the Champions League: 140 goals to the Argentine’s 129. A classification that, barring any surprise, is closed. It falls towards Madeira’s side, as do the titles won in the top club competition: 5 to 4 for the current Inter Miami player.
The scoring theme also carries over to the national teams. Cristiano continues to increase his numbers with the Select: 127 goals after his four goals in the last break. Messi doesn’t stop either: 106 with the albiceleste and plugged into going after the Al Nassr player.
Cristiano is also on the verge of reaching the magic figure of 900 goals as a professional. Messi, now in the MLS with Inter Miami, has already finished the season, but he has Cristiano within reach. No one slows down, no one gives up, no one gives in. A healthy rivalry that is on par with the greatest in sport. Two legends who have no rope for a while.
