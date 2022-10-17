Today, Monday, October 17, 2022, the Ballon d’Or is awarded. The award given by the magazine french football Let’s remember that the winner will be the best player of the 2021/2022 football season. Karim Benzema is emerging as the best candidate to conquer it, after his tremendous season with Real Madrid.
Here is a review of the players who have won the award the most times:
Considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time and a revolutionary of this sport. Johan Cruyff was the first soccer player in history to win the Ballon d’Or three times. The Dutch conquered him in a span of 4 years: 1971, 1972 and 1974. The times when he dominated the world of football.
Before the legacy Messi/Cristiano, the Dutch striker was the last player to win the gold award three times. The legend of AC Milan and the Netherlands, conquered it three times in a span of 5 years: 1988, 1989 and 1992.
Michel Platini was the first footballer in history to win the Ballon d’Or in 3 consecutive years. The French soccer player won it in 1983, 1984 and 1985, thanks to his great performances with Juventus and his selection. Before the great time of Messi and Cristiano, there was a player who destroyed the prize of french football
The Portuguese footballer has also managed to engrave his name in gold letters on many occasions. Although he is not the maximum winner of the award, he is a legend of it, since his 5 gold balls support him. 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Cristiano Ronaldo was able to win it four times in a span of 5 years.
The top winner of the gold award is the Argentine soccer player and he is also the only one who has been able to win it in 4 consecutive years. 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2022. The former FC Barcelona footballer and current Paris Saint Germain player takes two balls from his closest pursuer.
