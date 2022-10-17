The leader of Sweden’s Moderate Party, Ulf Kristersson, after being elected as the new prime minister. / FREDRIK SANDBERG/EFE

Sweden’s parliament on Monday confirmed the leader of the Moderate Party, Ulf Kristersson, as prime minister and head of a minority coalition of three political parties supported by the Sweden Democrats.

The alliance of the Moderate, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties plans to cut taxes, limit benefits, tighten immigration rules and give more powers to the police as part of a political deal with the Sweden Democrats, now the largest party. from the right after the September elections.

Until 2018, neither formation would have anything to do with the Sweden Democrats. But his message that decades of overly generous immigration policies are behind a rise in shootings and gang crime has struck a chord with voters.

immigration rules



Successive governments have tightened immigration rules over the past decade, but the new coalition will move even further to the right.

The asylum status will be temporary and the Executive plans to make it difficult for new immigrants to obtain benefits. There will also be a review of incentives for voluntary repatriation “with a particular focus on those who have not been integrated”.

As for crime, the Police will be able to crack down on criminal gangs and sentences for gang crimes will be longer. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander, editing by Stine Jacobsen)