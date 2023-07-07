The final cancellation up to the moment of the E3 caused great longing among the specialized press and the community gamer older, who over the years did not miss any edition of this fair, however, it became clear that the digital events they have had a great impact and represent significant cost savings.

Despite the above, the Tokyo Game Show It has continued the traditional format of hosting the entire public in a venue with the immersion that this entails. For this reason, the organizers of this event maintain that this year’s edition will be one of the best in its history.

The TGS will take place from September 21 to 24 at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Japan and various developers have confirmed their attendance, including Bandai Namco, CapcomKoei Tecmo, konamiLevel 5, MicrosoftSEGA and Square Enixto name a few.

Nintendo Yes, it will attend the appointment, but it will only be present in the business area and not for the general public, raising suspicions that there could be an announcement regarding new titles or an eventual successor to nintendoswitchof which only your business partners would be informed.

True to its tradition in recent years, PlayStation will not have any participation in the aforementioned convention and will continue to make their presentations using the format of State of play to give more coverage to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 before its premiere and unveil its news.

It will be interesting to know what are the products that will show Xbox in its desire to gain market share in the country of the rising sun, as it has made great efforts to date to bring such beloved sagas as Person to GamePass.

It is also foreseeable that there will be unexpected announcements by the large Japanese companies that will make it possible to elucidate the roadmap for 2024 and to demonstrate that Japanese creative talent continues to be at the forefront and eager to provide new entertainment experiences.

The return of Tokyo Game Show without any restrictions after the post-COVID-19 stage excites and will be put to the test to find out if the flame of video game face-to-face events still persists or the time has come to fully migrate to the highly fashionable, digital format.