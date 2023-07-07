In 1986 Clelia Marchi left her home with the story of her life under her arm.

A life spent in the lower Po Valley in northern Italy, where she had been born 74 years earlier, met her husband Anteo when she was 14, had 8 children and lost 4 of them.

He attended only the first two years of primary school and only in winter, because in summer he worked in the fields, as he would continue to do with Anteo on a corn farm.

After two world wars and a life of misery, hard work and pain, when poverty no longer lurked so fiercely, children were no longer children and age promised a certain serenity, a tragedy occurred: her beloved husband was killed by a car. .

His absence left her feeling “like a vine without a tree”, she would write later, since writing was the only thing that soothed her soul when she was left alone, in her double bed, unable to close her eyes.

“I feel empty, finished, useless. I spend my days crying. I would never have thought that after 50 years of married life we ​​would separate like this; I write all my sadness at night, because I sleep little, like a human being in pain.”

And he wrote how sometimes you cry, wildly.

All the papers, brochures, and cardboard that she found in her house were filled with words and photos, and woven with colored yarn to make notebooks.

15 kilos of paper later, he was left with nothing to write on.

But he remembered that his school teacher had told him of a mummy bandaged with a linen rag with a text in the Etruscan language.

“I thought if they did that, I can do it too,” he would say.

Inspired, she knew that she had an ideal piece of cloth to safeguard the memory of her life with her Antaeus, one that had accompanied them in their awakenings: their bridal sheet.

If she could no longer share it with him, she would use it to collect the past, she would explain.

She took it out of the closet where she had kept it since her husband’s death, and in the more than two meters of that peculiar white page she began to string together all her memories saying:

“Dear person, treasure this sheet in which a little piece of my life is; and my husband;

“Clelia Marchi (72) wrote the history of the people of her land, filling a sheet with writings, from agricultural work to affection”.

Night after night, for two years, Clelia was weaving a story of misery, dignity and love, line after long line.

“Things end, but they are not forgotten…

“That week our family lost two children…

“To survive when you have four children, you must do your sums well. With 10 liras for groceries, we buy 7 ounces of lard, 7 ounces of oil, a lemon, 7 ounces of sugar, some vegetables…

“Then the last war broke out, and again I was pregnant…

“Courage is not something you can buy. You either have it or you don’t…”.

When the sheet was all covered with memories and reflections, written a little in prose, a little in poetry and a little in dialect, he adorned it.

She sewed pink ribbons, a sacred image, one of her husband and one of her; and she gave it a title: Gnanca na busia (“Not even a lie”).

If he could no longer share her in bed with Anteo, he would share with the world the intimate truth of their love.

He took it to the local mayor, who, amazed by the work, thought that his best destination to treasure it was a place that had more memories than inhabitants, despite the fact that at one point in the 20th century they had been erased: Pieve Santo Stefano, in Tuscany.

Without memory

Pieve Santo Stefano lost his memory in World War II.

It was occupied by the German army until in August 1944 when the Allied forces began to approach.

The Nazis rounded up the inhabitants in the main square, loaded them onto trucks, and drove them north.

Then they blew up the town, to turn what had been a beautiful town full of centuries-old buildings into a barricade to stop the advance of the allied forces.

For many months, the place was inhabited only by his ghosts. Until, little by little, their evicted were returning.

As they got closer, they saw that all that was left were ruins… and memories.

More than 90% of Pieve had to be rebuilt, becoming a modern municipality made of concrete, with just over 3,000 inhabitants.

Decades later, the respected Italian journalist Saverio Tutino, a former member of the Italian Resistance, was walking around carrying a dream and looking for a place to realize it.

I thought it was important to collect stories from ordinary people, the ones that usually don’t go down in history but evaporate like rainwater when the sun rises.

And he chose the one that at that time stood out among the towns of the region for being the least attractive.

He told the mayor that Pieve was the ideal place because they could create something that would pay him back.

That was how, 40 years after the end of the war, in the city without memory, without history, a place was created to keep everyone’s memory and history.

The City of the Diary

Since 1984, what is now the Fondazione Archivio Diaristico Nazionale (National Newspaper Archive) has been collecting and cataloging diaries, memoirs, and letters from people across the country and from all eras.

The oldest diary dates from 1591, 25 fragile pages of testimony from a Venetian shoemaker’s wife, complete with gossip about the city, from adultery to murder.

One of thousands and thousands more: fascist diaries filed alongside those of partisans; of countesses, together with those of peasants; the travel log of a teenager, together with the letters of a young man from the trenches… whispers of voices on paper that for Tutino were part of his ideal of democracy.

Lives that sometimes arrive in leather-bound journals, typewritten sheets, or hastily scribbled scraps of paper, brought by their protagonists, their heirs, or those who found them in flea markets or forgotten in attics.

All available to the public, with a few caveats. A Foligno woman insisted that her diary be accessible to all except two scorned relatives; another chronicler requested that his remain sealed until 2072.

story eaters

Those intimate secrets and unfiltered truths that we normally keep to ourselves are read by the 15 “story eaters,” as members of the Reading Committee are affectionately called, for all the memories they have consumed.

From grandmothers and scientists to historians and engineers, the diners who gather after reading the writings to choose the Pieve Award nominees, texts that are only selected if they have an unmistakable voice of authenticity.

It was that award that made Claudio Foschini one of Italy’s best-known archival denizens, despite all odds.

“I was born at noon on July 30, 1949 (…) I was the 4th child in a wonderful family. You could literally touch the love that prevailed.”

When his memoirs won, he couldn’t receive the award in person because he was in jail: he was a bank robber.

“My friend took out a big bag to check if everything was ready. Four pairs of gloves, 3 ski masks, 4 pistols and a submachine gun. I took a ski mask. I tried it on and it was perfect. In front of the mirror, with a gun in hand, Even I was afraid of my reflection.”

He believed that he found redemption through the act of writing while in prison. But after his release, he planned one last robbery to have something to start his new life with. He was shot dead by a security guard in front of a tobacconist on the outskirts of Rome.

His life was summed up in a few lines in the local newspapers the next day; one more criminal who had a bad end. His story, on the other hand, is in the archive, handwritten on 11 square notebooks.

the piccolo museum

“I look around me and see rooms and corridors full of kilos and kilos of memories, collected in millions of pages, assembled in thousands of diaries, letters and memoirs, in short, a festival of remembrance, a perennial hymn to memory […] .

“They are the tenacious attempt to resist oblivion, in an unequal battle between a few thousand survivors against millions of existences of which we will never know anything.”

This is what Mario Perrotta wrote in his book “El país de los diarios” which in turn inspired the creation in 2013 of the Small Museum of the Newspaper, where the Archive shows some of his most precious works.

There are, for example, the thoughts of 18-year-old Orlando Orlandi Posti about his experience and love for his girlfriend scrawled on 39 pieces of paper during the last six weeks of his life, when he was held captive by the Nazis.

He was one of the 335 Italians who died in the March 1944 Massacre of the Ardeatine Trenches in retaliation for the murder of 33 German policemen at the hands of Italian partisans.

But first he managed to smuggle out his writings rolled up on the collars of the shirts that went to the laundry room.

As well as another act of courage, recorded in the intimate diary of an Italian named Luisa, to which they have put a label: “Housewife resistance diary”.

“July 21, 1994.

“It starts again, at 11pm after a quiet dinner and a movie. Suddenly, the same accusations. He approaches me with a sense down my throat, telling me to shut up, grabs a chair and points its legs towards me.

“I grabbed a fruit knife from the table to show her that I was prepared to defend myself, waiting for her to put her down. Instead, she continues to insult me ​​and moves into the hallway.

“I closed the door thinking I was going to spend the night in the kitchen, but he tried to break it down. I was terrified. And then some kind of angel pointed at the window and I jumped out with the tablecloth. I desperately tried to run into the field, but he was running fast after of me, me in my slippers.

“I can see myself, lost and unable to get away from that monster. I screamed at the top of my voice. Then a miracle. It disappeared as fast as it could.

“It’s a very peculiar experience waiting for daylight in the snow. I looked up at my house and felt lucky to be outside with wet feet, knowing that I could freeze to death. But that would be more dignified than dying in a moment of madness with my husband”.

It is in that museum where Clelia’s sheet is.

When the Archive received it, it was recognized not only as a unique and beautiful work, but as a valuable document as a portrait of rural Italy for a century like no other, and awarded it a special prize.

Five years later, her living testament of hardship, self-denial, and love was published as a book under the title Ghanca Una Busia and was a success.

Clelia died at her home in 2006, at the age of 93.

But thanks to the fact that writing was her balm for loneliness, her story remains, which could so easily have been lost forever, like so many others.

