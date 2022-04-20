PhoneArena: smart lenses will hit the market no sooner than 20 years from now

Smart lenses will be developed in the future by Google, Samsung, Sony and promising startups. About it informs edition of Phone Arena.

The authors of the material noted that many forecasts for the 2040s say that smart lenses will appear on the market of the future. With their help, people will be able to receive information and collect data on medical indicators. Thus, experts predicted the approximate timing of the appearance of smart lenses on the market – the authors believe that this will happen no earlier than in 20 years.

Journalists referred to the report of the Global Market Vision agency, according to which Google, Samsung and Sony will be the main players in the smart optics market. According to experts, back in 2014, Google announced the creation of the Contact Lens project, in which it worked on a prototype lens for measuring blood sugar. Patents indicate interest in this segment of Samsung and Sony.

The authors also noted companies that have already presented early prototypes of smart optical equipment. These include startups MojoVision and InWith, which showed prototype smart lenses at CES 2022.

“Progress is hampered by restrictions: we need to make batteries small enough and safe enough to be placed close to the eyes,” PhoneArena said. Also, engineers must create displays and communications that would consume a small amount of energy.

At the end of January, British media reported that an 88-year-old local resident had her sight restored with an eye implant. According to experts, the implanted chip captures an image through the camera, transmits it to a computer, which returns the image through the retinal cells to the brain.