An anonymous employee alleges that the company and a global firm prevented them from unionizing.

In recent years, the video game industry has been in turmoil with different controversies related to the workers of the environment. Activision Blizzard’s cases of abuse and toxic culture have probably been the most serious we’ve had recently, but other companies will also have to deal with various problems.

As Stephen Totilo collects in Axios, Nintendo will be one of them, since it has received a complaint from an anonymous employee that includes the Americas division as one of those responsible for violate labor rights of its workers in a specific case.

The accusations by this person were filed Friday at the National Labor Relations Board, complaining that Nintendo of America, along with global management firm Aston Carter, prevented unionization of workers through pressure. It speaks directly of “coercive actions” against an employee, interfering with his right.

Terms such as threats or retaliation are citedHowever, what happened has not been explained in detail, since the published file only lists some charges but does not describe the situation. Terms such as “threats”, “retaliation” or “refusal to contract” do appear that could splash the North American division of Nintendo based in Redmond, Washington.

At the expense of knowing more details about this particular case, other legal issues they continue to point to video games. Some are already in court and have to do with a rights issue that, in a certain way, is not as serious as something that directly affects employees, but accusations have also come to light about oppressive work environments in certain industry-recognized studies.

