After the alarms went off for the rojiblancos in the Chivas match against San Luis last Friday, when Alexis Vega was injured due to an apparent knee problem, there has been much uncertainty as to how long the striker of the herd could be out. .
Although the official Chivas social networks mentioned that it will not be until this Monday when the studies are carried out and the exact time that he will be off the pitch is determined, the Azteca Deportes journalist, David Medrano, through a video on his Twitter account explained the possible scenarios and the time he could be out according to his respective injury.
According to the journalist, the time could go from 3 weeks in the case of a meniscus or sprain problem, this being the best case scenario, and in the worst case it would be a cruciate ligament rupture which would cause his loss for several months so Alexis would be out for the entire season.
Remember that Alexis Vega in 2016 already presented a serious cruciate ligament injury in his right knee and in 2018 a cartilage detachment injury in that same knee, which was the one suffered last Friday, so it could be some Of these two injuries, the one that the rojiblanco striker presents again.
#time #Alexis #Vega #injury #Chivas
Leave a Reply