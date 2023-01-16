This Sunday in the VolcanoTigres dented the crown to the champion Pachuca by beating him 4-1, thanks to a double from the Colombian Luis Quinonesas well as the targets of the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran and the French André-Pierre Gignacin Matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.
The Argentine team Diego Cocca knew how to come from behind, since despite losing from minute 9 with a goal from Javier ‘Chofis’ Lopezhe did not despair and found a way to add his second victory of the semester.
Here is the rating for each feline player:
Nahuel Guzman (8): Virtually a spectator. Except for the goal, where he couldn’t do anything, he came out correctly in an approximation of the first five minutes and then nothing. In the plugin they weren’t even close to giving him a scare.
Samir Caetano (9): The Brazilian showed great leadership in the central defense, correctly announcing a large number of balls, both through the air and on the ground, and even had an attacking header that went close to the goal. A rejection of his was key for the counterattack of the third goal to be set up.
Igor Lichnovsky (7): His only mistake in the match was that the rival won the jump to send the center of goal to The Chofis. Apart from that, he was also attentive in the rejections.
Jesus Angulo (8): In the first half he was not as precise, but in the second period he improved considerably, making good coverage and adding to the attack. He had a great turnout for Gignacwhich was for it to end in a goal.
Jesus Garza (10): The feline youth squad continues in a big plan, being key to the team’s victory, both in defense and offense. He several times he appeared from the right side to accompany Quinones in the attack. He pressed and recovered several times, setting up the second goal by appearing inside the box on the right side. He went to 72 ‘.
Rafael Carioca (10): He had not appeared much in the first half until he sent a precise cross into the area to will gorriarán and get the draw. Likewise, he was the one who started the second goal play through a pass from the center to the right to find Heron and that everything culminated in the somersault. He left at 81′.
Guido Pizarro (7): Perhaps the most discreet of the squad in this game. He had a constant run behind the midfield, supporting defensive tasks.
Fernando Gorriaran (10): He was in charge of scoring the first goal with a solid header to the far post. He was constantly orchestrating the attacks. Later he put together a counterattack and took advantage of a defensive error to give the assist for the third goal. He said goodbye to 88 ‘.
Javier Aquino (8): He returned to his role as a left winger, making a lot of sacrifice. In the tuzo goal he was surpassed by the Colombian Aviles Hurtado who put a center However, he redeemed himself by stealing the ball in midfield to start the equalizer. He took the yellow at 44 ‘for a foul on Kevin Alvarez.
Luis Quinones (10): It was a total nightmare for the rival, always appearing on the right side to overflow, outwit, cross and make dangerous plays, so much so that he left his team reprimanded. Mauricio Isais from 23′. He scored the third goal after a precise cross from will gorriarán and in the fourth, he himself stole the ball in an exit to accompany himself with Gignac and seal the marker. He took the yellow card at 42 ‘, apart from that he had achieved another remarkable play that ended in a goal, but it was annulled for offside. He left at 88’.
André-Pierre Gignac (9): In the first half, the Argentine Oscar Ustari he saved a free kick, then had a header that went to the hands and had a part in the equalizing goal. Already in the complement, he scored the second goal after a good pass from Heron. He missed the third after receiving a great filtered pass, but against the defensive brand he finished poorly. He put the assist on the fourth goal.
Vladimir Lorona (7): He entered at 72′ for Heron. She stayed locked in on the defensive line and didn’t appear on offense.
Juan Vigon (7): He entered at 81 ‘by carioca. His job was to put pressure on the midfield.
Sebastian Cordova (S/C): He saw action at 88′ and could do little in a match already defined.
Nico Lopez (S/C): He relieved at 88 ‘and could not stand out either.
