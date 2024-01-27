Maria Pia Copello She is a renowned television host who won the public's affection for the remembered América TV children's program 'María Pía y Timoteo'. The former presenter of 'This is war' He married in 2006 with Samuel Dyer, with whom he has three children: Samuel, Vasco and Catalina. Although the Peruvian businessman stays away from the world of entertainment and social networks, on one occasion he did not hesitate to appear before the cameras to tell how he met the famous influencer. What did she say?

How did María Pía Copello and her husband Samuel Dyer meet?

In a video shared by María Pía Copello, the couple met in 2001 through a mutual friend. According to Samuel Dyer himself, he visited the television presenter's house along with her partner. There he saw the actress for the first time, who at that time was recording the children's program 'María Pía y Timoteo'.

“It was a coincidence. We (me and a friend) were passing by her house to pick up something, I don't remember what it was but that's how we met. It was really a coincidence,” said María Pía Copello's husband.

Although little by little they got to know each other, it was not until three months later that they both decided to start a romantic relationship. “From then on (the day we met) we dated for about three months until we were (in a relationship),” commented the TV host.

María Pía Copello and her husband Samuel Dyer met in 2001. Photo: Instagram capture/@piacopello

How many years have María Pía Copello and her husband been married?

The Peruvian influencer married Samuel Dyer on January 14, 2006. Currently, the couple has been married for 18 years. In a recent post on Instagram, María Pía Copello dedicated some tender words to her husband in celebration of his 18th birthday.

“18 years together, my love, and living 1,000 adventures in all these years. This time we celebrated our anniversary in China, how crazy, who would have imagined it more than 20 years ago when we started this story together,” it reads.