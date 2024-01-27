An 18th-century British painting stolen by New Jersey bandits in 1969 has been returned more than half a century later to the family who bought it for $7,500 during the Great Depression. The publication reported this on Saturday, January 27 The Associated Press.

The painting, which dates to around 1784, was taken into FBI custody pending a determination as to its ownership and was returned to 96-year-old Dr. Francis Wood of Newark, the son of the painting's original owner.

John Opie's 40 by 50 inches (102 by 127 cm) painting entitled “The Schoolmistress” is a sister painting to a similar work in the Tate Britain art gallery in London.

“This piece of art has an incredible story. It traveled all over the UK and was owned by quite a few British families. The painting then traveled to the United States, was sold during the Great Depression and then stolen by the mob, said FBI Special Agent Gary France, who worked on the case.

The AP notes that the FBI said the painting was stolen from Earl Wood's home by three men working under the direction of former New Jersey State Senator Anthony Imperiale, who died in 1999.

