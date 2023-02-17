The questionable episode of “La rosa de Guadalupe” showed an unexpected event for a young couple: the skin color of their first child. What happened?

“The Rose of Guadalupe” he has made social news the source of inspiration for his questioned chapters. Thus, we had an episode inspired by “The Squid Game”, which used the fury of the Netflix series to expose the dangers of video games. However, a theme that seems to be recurring is discrimination. Along these lines, the Televisa program did not hesitate to talk about racism to make visible and raise awareness about this type of violence.

However, the level of drama ended up turning a good intention into a mockery on social networks.

“The Rose of Guadalupe” and the questionable chapter on racism

The chapter “A heart has no color” introduced us to Ivan and brenda, a young couple who met in high school. Both white and with light hair, they begin their romance and, in a matter of a few months, they are expecting their first child despite the disapproval of their parents.

Even so, they are very happy to finally have their firstborn; However, the illusion ends when he goes to visit his girlfriend in the hospital and discovers that his son, whom they named Memito, is a colored baby. That makes him believe that they have been unfaithful.

“That?! It is black? Is my son black? ”, The boy is heard shouting not believing what he sees. This reaction has become one of the most viral memes to come out of the show. TikTok and other social networks took it upon themselves to leave that scene for posterity.

What happened at the end of the chapter of “La rosa de Guadalupe”?

After learning that his son is not white, Ivan abandoned Brenda, leaving her alone with the baby. About four years later, the subject meets a boy in the park, who turns out to be Memito.

Iván and Brenda confess that they never forgot each other, for which she proposes that they take a DNA test to put an end to the paternity confusion once and for all. The result confirmed that Iván is the biological father of the child.

In this context, he accepts his mistake and decides to resume his relationship with his new family. After that, he looks for his parents and discovers that his mother, who was so opposed to her relationship, was of African descent.

In this way, this questionable chapter of “La rosa de Guadalupe” culminates with sincere words of forgiveness between all of them and a wedding (added to the classic ‘vientito’) seals the love between Iván and Brenda.