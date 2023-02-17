Ever since it became known that Henry Cavill was leaving the role of Superman, many Marvel fans have pointed out that the British actor should be part of the MCU in one way or another. Now, a new rumor indicates that Cavill could well interpret a variant of spider-man in the universe that Sony is creating.

According to information from GFR, Sony is in talks with Henry Cavill so that the actor gives life Spider-UK, a variant of the arachnid that lives in the United Kingdom. Although at the moment there is no official information, the idea of ​​having a British actor for this role makes sense. This was what was discussed:

“There have been persistent rumors of late that Henry Cavill could play Captain Britain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there’s no reason why he couldn’t play Spider-UK for Sony Pictures. The character was introduced in the 2014 Spider-Verse storyline, which involved countless variants of Marvel’s favorite web-slinger, including several that have already appeared in various media.

At the moment it is unknown if the supposed Spider-UK project would be carried out as a movie, or a series for a streaming service. With this, other rumors have pointed out that Cavill could play Captain Britain in the MCU. Currently, none of these cases has been confirmed.

Via: Screen Geek