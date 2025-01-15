Although no one doubts the power of makeup to transform and enhance beauty, the truth is, at this point, there is still room for surprises to happen. Proof of this is Nuria Adraos, a known influencer which, in recent days, has caused a sensation on the networks by showing, once again, the infinite possibilities offered by the magic of makeup.

On this occasion, the makeup artist, who accumulates 5.5 million followers on TikTok and close to a million on Instagram, has taken the series as a source of inspiration Aida, whose jump to the big screen is now a reality, to get into the skin of its protagonists in one of its latest videos.

From Mrs. Eugenia, The Luisma and Mauricio Colmenero to Lorena, Fidel and Aída herself, among many others, the Valencian manages to perfectly recreate her most characteristic features through elaborate makeup. “And here is my attempt to represent the mythical characters of the series of my life,” Nuria wrote as the title of her video, in which she clarified that her objective is none other than to make her followers “enjoy.”

However, beyond the good reception she has had within her community, the makeup artist’s work has been object of praise by the official account of Aida -calling it “wonderful”-, as well as by Canco Rodríguez, actor who plays Barajas in the series, and Paco Leon, who have not hesitated to congratulate the young woman. “Very strong!” the Luisma actor expressed, amazed, in his stories.

Likewise, Nuria has taken to her Instagram profile to thank her followers for the support and love she has received thanks to her latest video. “I was afraid to upload it. It’s been three days working (not in the best conditions) in something that, for me, is one of the most difficult things in the world of makeup,” confesses the influencervery proud of the result.

In this context, it is important to highlight that the video constitutes a key phase in the process carried out to present itself to the casting open of the first spin-off of the popular sitcomwhose call will remain open until the next January 22 with the aim of looking for new actors for the project.