The Region of Murcia has a series of words so deep-rooted and common that for many it seems unthinkable that outside the Community they would be unknown to the rest of Spaniards. However, as Xuso Jones and the comedian Martita de Graná showed in a pair of videos in which they compared typical Murcian and Granada expressions, even the closest provinces have important linguistic differences.

A cultural shock that the tiktoker María Esteban, better known on said social network as @marilarat, and the Basque YouTuber Iban García have also wanted to experience. At the beginning of the video, which has more than 374,000 views in less than 24 hours, the woman from Murcia explained that she was going to say a series of typical words from the Region of Murcia and the collaborator had to answer what she thought they meant.

The first word that came to the fore was ‘roal’, a word that the Basque confused with the English word ‘roar’, which means roar. “No, ‘roar’ no, this is not a Katy Perry song,” joked the Murcian, who was trying to give clues so that Iban could decipher what it means: “Roal, with ‘ele’. It’s like ‘ouch’ what a ‘rolla’ you have there. However, the tiktoker made a mistake again and answered that it means ‘package’. The third attempt was the good one and he finally found the meaning of ‘hole’. A term that María approved of, but for other people it also means ‘stain’.

‘Spark’ was the second word, one that did not represent a great challenge for the Basque. «I say that a lot. “It’s when you drink ‘water with mystery’ and you get happy,” he said.

It also included the expression ‘esclafarse’: “My God, I’ve arrived home and I’ve ‘enslaved myself’,” said the woman from Murcia. “I’ve thought about it,” Iban responded, and not even a live demonstration helped the YouTuber figure out what it meant, since he came to think it was ‘tripping’ or ‘falling’. Finally it was the tiktoker who had to reveal what it was about.

After a good time of laughing and learning a little about Murcian culture, the Basque verbalized his desire to visit the Region. «I have to go to Murcia, I have never been. “It has some streets and some squares,” pointed out the YouTuber. Some virtues to which the tiktoker added “the people.”

Now it remains up in the air if, just as Xuso Jones and Martita de Graná did, there will be a second part of this video and if the Basque will venture to visit the Region of Murcia to continue soaking up the customs that the Community houses.