Just last Sunday, December 17, 2023, on the Azteca stadium field, Tigers and America They played the final for the Mexican championship, on a nightmarish night for those from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, who had to settle for runners-up in the middle of a match stained by the expulsions of Raymundo Fulgencio and Nahuel Guzmán; dream for the people of the capital, who embroidered the fourteenth star of their brilliant history in the First Division.
And it was during halftime of that same game when Liga MX presented the schedule of the Clausura 2024 tournament, which will begin with Querétaro vs Toluca on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the La Corregidora stadium in Querétaro. Tigres, for their part, will debut until Tuesday, January 16, when they face the Panzas Verdes del León at the Nou Camp stadium. It will be the first time that those led by Robert Dante Siboldi face Nicolás: 'Diente' López as a rival.
For many years, Monterrey fans have had the habit of checking the calendar in search of the date and place where the Monterrey classic will take place. On this occasion, the Tigres will arrive with the intention of repeating what they achieved in the last edition, when they defeated Club de Fútbol Monterrey 3-0 with a double from André-Pierre Gignac and one more goal from Diego Lainez.
On this occasion, the duel for the pride of the city will take place on the fifteenth day of the Clausura 2024 tournament, on Saturday, April 13, at exactly 9:00 p.m., at the BBVA, in Rayados.
Tigres calendar Clausura dates times rivals
