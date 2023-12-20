On national radio and television, the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, announced on Wednesday night (20) a series of actions to deregulate the country's economy and generate growth.

The package includes the repeal of federal laws such as those on Rent, Gondolas and Supply.

Furthermore, Milei announced the repeal of the Ministry of Economy's price observatory and the rules that prevent the privatization of public companies, which will be transformed into public limited companies to be privatized, in addition to the modernization of labor laws and reforms to the customs code and land law.

“The balance of State meddling [na economia] It is the country we received, the worst inheritance in history. A country with a consolidated deficit of 15% of GDP, where 5% of the deficit comes from the Treasury and 10% from the BCRA [Banco Central]”, said Milei in the speech.

“We take the first step to end the model of decadence. Today, I signed a decree to begin unblocking this impoverishing legal and institutional framework that destroyed our country”, stated the president.

Among the laws repealed by Milei, the Gondola Law forced supermarkets to display on the shelves products manufactured by small companies and with lower prices in regular consumption categories; that of Rents regulated property rental negotiations, and in its most recent version prohibited contracts in dollars; and Supply allowed the government to take measures on prices, such as setting maximum values ​​and sanctioning companies that increased prices in an “unjustified” way.

Most of the measures announced by Milei will need to go through the Argentine Congress, and in a note the president gave a warning to legislators: “The nation's deputies and senators will have to face the historic responsibility of choosing between being part of this change or obstructing the most ambitious project of reform over the last 40 years.”

At the beginning of last week, two days after Milei's inauguration, Economy Minister Luis Caputo had announced another package, this one to eliminate the public deficit, which includes suspending government advertising for a year, reducing the number of ministries and secretariats and reduction of energy and transport subsidies.