Friday, January 5, 2024, 2:14 p.m.



Updated 2:25 p.m.

The Three Wise Men of the East will distribute 35,000 chocolate coins, 2,000 bags of candy and 200 kilos of candy in the Lorca parade. But before the traditional parade, which will tour the city center from 6 p.m., Their Majesties greeted the children this Friday morning from the balcony of the City Hall.

Accompanied by a large entourage of extras dressed in the style of the Far East and two dromedaries, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar climbed the slope of Álamo Street on foot to the Plaza de España, where hundreds of children accompanied by their parents and grandparents were waiting for them. .

Melchior hoped to “not leave me a single house” in which to deliver gifts and Melchor advised the children to “obey your parents, love your grandparents and share with your brothers and cousins.” Baltasar, who was wearing colorful feathers in his headdress, recommended that the little ones go to sleep early tonight to “dream of a beautiful morning of surprises.” Their Majesties then sat on the thrones arranged on the stage of the Plaza de España so that the little ones could give them their letters.