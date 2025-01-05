Madrid opens the door to illusion with the arrival of the Three Wise Men to the city. With their eyes fixed on the sky as they arrived from the East, the rain has finally given a respite to their majesties and the thousands of families who crowded along Paseo de la Castellana to ask their last wishes to Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar. The three Kings have remembered those affected by DANA in Valencialike many children who remembered “a place in Spain that has gone through terrible times after the floods” in their letters, according to Melchor.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has received their majesties at the Cibeles Palace and has also asked them that “all the dreams of Valencian children can come true.” Likewise, the Templars have paid tribute by raising the flag of the Valencian Community to the victims of the DANA at the beginning of the parade. Without forgetting the Valencians, the illusion has been shared from generation to generation during the passage of the procession that welcomed the Three Wise Men to the city.

Umbrellas have gone from being a shelter from the rain to a means of collecting even more candy. The star of Bethlehem that guided the Kings two thousand years ago to visit Jesus has been in charge of marking the route from Nuevos Ministerios to Cibeles. Several angels together with a heavenly light symbolized peace, hope and protection while announcing the arrival of their majesties. More than two hours during which the Madrid children, not knowing how to choose their favorite wise man, received Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar with their eyes full of excitement.

The star of Bethlehem in the parade of the Three Wise Men in Madrid. Aida Skirej

Shouting “here, I want candy!”, the little ones received the more than 1,500 people who made up the royal delegation. Both the pages and the technicians from Samur-Civil Protection and agents from the Municipal Police help the children collect the candies from the ground… The marine world, represented by fish, jellyfish and a shark, has welcomed Melchor, the first to appear and which this year represents, precisely, water and the care of our seas and oceans aboard the ship of creation. The screams of the youngest and their excitement announced the arrival of the first king. “We know that wanting beautiful things to happen is the first step to making them happen. So never stop doing it, always keep dreaming“, Melchior said.

Gaspar, on a float in the shape of a mechanical bird which symbolizes the dialogue between man and nature, has represented air. “Many of you ask us to help you be better. Every time one of you wants to be better, he has already achieved it,” recalled the most desired king. Baltasar, about a turtle that symbolizes the wisdom of agerecalled the social mobilization to help Valencians and all the people who work to accompany those with special needs. “Especially to the boys and girls for whom this supportive support allows them to smile and feel that their wishes can also be fulfilled.”

Ten artistic companies accompany the Kings

Renaissance standard bearers, hundreds of pages, fantastic creatures, adventurers in flying machines, stilt walkers, mechanized fauna, African figures and dolls have accompanied one of the best parades that Madrid has ever had. Hundreds of artists who have been part of “the night of fulfilled wishes” in 2025. Nine other floats have accompanied the three royals among which, for example, that of the Little Wish Foundation carried the word ‘dreams’, so easy to wish for and so complicated to reconcile tonight while waiting for those from the East to fill the houses with gifts.