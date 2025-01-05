The Three Wise Men of the East, along with their entourage of more than 2,000 people, distributed candy and hope this Sunday for the thousands of children who attended the most anticipated night of the year. Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar, on a stage installed next to the goddess Cybele, especially remembered those affected by the dana and were “excited” by the references to Valencian children in the thousands of letters they have received this year. “We want to send a warm greeting to all the families that have suffered from the floods,” Baltasar said to those in attendance.

After being received by the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, Melchor, moved by the great reception – despite the threats of rain – addressed all the Madrid residents present. «When the Child Jesus saw us arriving, he smiled at us. I see that smile on all of you. “I see the joy and hope that your wishes are fulfilled,” he said before promising that they will do everything in their power to make it so.

This wise man also revealed that in the thousands of letters that have reached them, not only material matters were requested, but also for “the health and well-being” of friends and family. “This year many of you remembered a place in Spain that has gone through a terrible time after the floods,” he continued, with a message of support to all those affected by the dana on October 29. They also did not forget the thousands of volunteers who came to the aid of the families. “We want to highlight the mobilization of the thousands of people who have fulfilled their desire for solidarity by helping others,” Baltasar said minutes later. In his tribute to the support of those most in need, he assured that “the exciting way of finding you and caring for you in difficulties is a sign that the wishes we dream together are the most transformative.”

Gaspar also dedicated a few words to the adults who accompanied their children, grandchildren or nephews during the parade that traveled along Paseo de la Castellana and Recoletos. “For you, desire and hope must also always be present, and much more so on these dates, which are a time of common celebration,” he stated. This wise man dedicated a few words “to the most disadvantaged”, asking that “joy be shared equally among all”, but he also remembered the territories of this world plagued by conflicts. He ended with a positive message about a world in which, “despite being the scene of terrible events,” it is also a place where “wonderful things happen,” among which he highlighted scientific advances, research “that will give “place to the cure of many diseases” and, again, “solidarity”.









Once these words were spoken, the Three Wise Men of the East left the stage to resume their journey on the night most anticipated by the little ones in the entire country. «You can go calmly and rest, tomorrow you have a very special day and you have to live it to the fullest. We are leaving. “You never stop dreaming,” Melchor said goodbye, until next year.